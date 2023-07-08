RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Police Department said on Saturday that several local citizens have been targeted by Medicare card scams.

According to the department, a caller asks if you have received your new Medicare card and then asks to verify your information. Officials stressed that you should not give out any of your personal information because the caller could subject you to identity theft.

Rusk PD said that government agencies never ask for money or personal information.

Scam calls can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission online.