HEMPHILL, Texas (KTAL) – The search continues for a man who fled while on trial in East Texas last week for the 2020 murder of a Zwolle woman.

Livye Lewis,19, was found shot to death on Oct. 31, 2020, by deputies responding to what was reported as a traffic accident east of Hemphill. (Photo via Facebook)

The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office says they have tracked down more than 16 leads in the search for 25-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar, who was out on bond when he did not return to the courtroom to continue his trial on Thursday. The trial went on without him. He was found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Livye Lewis, who was found on Oct. 31, 2020, by deputies responding to what was reported as a traffic accident east of Hemphill.

As authorities searched for Edgar, he was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

The sheriff’s office says their leads have involved Western Louisiana parishes, North and East Texas counties, the greater Beaumont, Texas area, and locations in New Mexico and Missouri.

“There are additional leads pending coverage at this time and all are currently being investigated. The sheriff’s office did contact other law enforcement partners throughout Texas and Louisiana in its efforts to locate Edgar or clear some of these leads.”

The sheriff’s office says the mugshot of Edgar is no longer accurate, as his hair is now short, and he was clean-shaven at the time of his trial.

Sheriff Maddox would like to remind residents should they encounter Edgar to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (409) 787-2266 or through 911 to report the encounter. He requested that residents not contact him or attempt to stop him but instead call the Sheriff’s Office.