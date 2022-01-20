San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office searching for men in connection to home invasion shooting

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office (SACSO) is searching for two men who allegedly shot a man at a house on County Road 120 East. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The alleged shooters are believed to have been driving a 2008-2011 black Ford Escape, according to the sheriff’s office. They are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached

Deputies and San Augustine Police at the scene found that Courtney Garret had been shot during an alleged home invasion by two Black males. Garrett was taken to the emergency room in San Augustine before being flown to a larger area hospital, according to officials.

SACSO is investigating the incident and is following up on leads to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Investigator Joey Haley at 936-275-2424.