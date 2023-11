GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Police Department said that scammers are allegedly pretending to be former Gilmer PD employees and calling people to get gift cards to pay off fake warrants.

Officials said the scammers will tell you you have an active arrest warrant and that you can pay for the warrant by sending them gift cards.

Gilmer PD said not to fall victim to these scams and to report the calls by calling the department at 903-843-5545.