SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office made a statement on Monday warning of a scam call that several residents have received.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, calls have been made to residents using a spoofed number owned by the sheriff’s office claiming to be with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The sheriff’s office said the scammer has told residents that their homes have had narcotics traced back to them. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer tells the resident they have to call a provided phone number every three hours and whenever they leave their home, but the scammer will explicitly tell the victim they cannot contact anyone in regards to this phone call.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office instructed residents to not give out any of their information, and to block any numbers this call is made from.

If you have questions about the scam the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them directly.