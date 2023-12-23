TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam where a caller pretending to be a deputy will ask you to pay a fine through Bitcoin machines at Tyler Vape shops.

According a press release from the sheriff’s office, the caller reportedly claims to be “Deputy Smith”. He allegedly tells people that they have a warrant and have to immediately pay a fine by depositing money into Bitcoin machines that can be found at local vape shops.

Officials said they’ve also had reports that a caller will identify himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks, the SCSO patrol commander.

The caller will reportedly ask for $10,000 to $20,000 dollars at a time and has allegedly obtained around $50,000 doing this alleged scam.