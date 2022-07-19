SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office was recently made aware of a bond scam in the Tyler/Smith County area that involves a call received by a Tyler citizen.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller told the victim that he was an investigator with the sheriff’s office, using the name “Detective Scotch.”

The scammer then told the victim that a loved one of victim was arrested and that the bond needed to be paid in cryptocurrency. The caller told the victim what to do to send the money and how to do it, the sheriff’s office said. The victim complied and was scammed out of an undisclosed amount of money, officials said.

“At no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, call an individual and request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense, warrant, or bond. If you receive a phone call such as this, simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.” Smith County Sheriff’s Office

