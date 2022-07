LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A woman reported that she was scammed out of $2,000 by a man who claimed to be with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

The man allegedly called and identified himself as a deputy and told her that she failed to appear in court so she owed money.

After paying the man, the woman called the sheriff’s office and realized she had been scammed.