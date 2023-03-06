TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A second man was arrested in the 2009 shooting death of a Texarkana man, according to police.

Rickey Lee Dorsey Jr. was found lying in the roadway on Apple Street on Oct. 7, 2009 after being shot several times and later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Texarkana Police announced on Monday an arrest warrant was issued for Joshua Murphy, 34, late last year after detectives working on cold cases “developed evidence about his involvement in the murder.”

Another man, identified as Charles Madlock, was arrested earlier this year for his alleged involvement in the murder of Dorsey, according to polcie.

Both been have been booked into the Bi-State Jail, and their bond has been set at $1 million.