POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A second person was arrested for murder after a body was found in a Polk County driveway in early December.

Officials said Polk County detectives, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, obtained an arrest warrant for Shawn Anthony Thor, 24, of Livingston, on Dec. 28.

The arrest was part of an extensive investigation into the murder of Jacob Timothy Neal, 29, according to authorities, who was found in a private driveway on Duff Road.

24-year-old Toby Wayne Ford was arrested soon after Neal was found, and the death was determined to be a murder.

Thor was booked into the Polk County Jail with a bond of $250,000.