WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) — A second person was arrested in Wills Point on Friday and charged with murder and assault in connection to the death of a woman that occurred on Jan. 30.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, a Wills Point police officer was called in by the Van Zandt County Sheriff to investigate an alleged assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officer found a man that had sustained a single gunshot wound. He was treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital.

A more thorough investigation began, which reportedly led to the discovery of a dead woman inside a second residence in the area. Following several interviews and the gathering of evidence, law enforcement arrested Ryan Collier and charged him with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

However, the investigation didn’t stop there. The Texas Rangers and Wills Point Police Department continued to conduct interviews and gathered additional evidence, leading to the arrest of a second suspect: Shaina Sapien Doby, who has since been charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 30 homicide.

The Wills Point Police Department wants to thank everyone for their assistance in this continued investigation.