TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police said a second suspect is in custody after a shooting in Texarkana that left three dead and another three wounded.

Breoskii Warren turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of murder.

Another suspect, Devon Hayden, was arrested after he was released from the hospital Wednesday. He is also facing a murder charge.

Breoskii Warren (L) and Devon Hayden (R) (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Authorities booked both men into the Bi-State Jail. Warren’s bond is set at $6.25 million, and Hayden’s at $3 million.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to call the TTPD at (903) 798-3116. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867 or through their P3Tips app.