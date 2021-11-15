Second Tyler man pleads guilty, sentenced for beating other man unconscious for being a ‘snitch’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A second Tyler man pleaded guilty on Monday to an aggravated robbery. This was in connection to the case of seven people who are accused beating a friend unconscious and leaving him in a ditch for allegedly being a “snitch.”

18-year-old Daymond Gray was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Alexander Villegas, 18, was also scheduled to have a pre-trial/ plea hearing about the same case on Monday.

Two weeks ago, 17-year-old Jesus Tinoco pleaded guilty to the aggravated robbery.

He was sentenced to four years in prison by 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell.

In April, KETK News obtained a warrant, that described Victor Villegas was at the victim’s house because he was dating his sister. KETK News is withholding the name of the victim.

The couple got into an argument, so the victim called police. Villegas was arrested at the scene since there was already a warrant out for his arrest.

The warrant also said the victim got together with Tinoco and Alexander Villegas, Victor’s brother, after midnight on March 15.

They recommended that they all go to Hillside Park in north Tyler.

“When they arrived, there were several other individuals in the park… they all started hitting him. While they were beating him, they said something about him being a snitch.” EXCERPT FROM ARREST WARRANT FOR JESUS TINOCO

According to the victim, Gray pulled a gun to his head and threatened to shoot him.

Then, Gray used the gun to hit him in the head, and he was knocked out.

The victim later woke up and discovered he was put in the concrete ditch near the park. His wallet with $200 had also been taken.

The victim accused the following people of being involved:

Daymond Gray, 18

Jesus Tinoco, 17

Andres Urrutia , 19

, 19 Alexander Villegas, 18

Three other unidentified men

Urrutia was arrested in July for capital murder for another crime involving a shooting during a robbery.

The victim identified Gray through a police line-up of photos because he had only known him for a few weeks.

The warrant says that the victim picked him “immediately, without any hesitation… as the one that hit him with the gun.”