Editor’s Note: The video attached above aired on Thursday, January 27.

11:33 a.m.

Questioning of Dr. Townsend-Parchman passed to the defense. Harrison asks about the toxicology report. Townsend-Parchman said that Guzman had recently ingested meth before his death.

11:29 a.m.

Jury shown autopsy photos of Guzman and the gunshot wounds to his head.

11:20 a.m.

Defense asks about there not being an arrest made in the case before ending Officer Jordan’s testimony.

Next is Dr. Janis Townsend-Parchman, a medical examiner with Dallas County.

In more than 30 years, Dr. Townsend-Parman has done nearly 10,000 autopsies, including Mario Guzman. In fact, today is her very last day of work before retirement.

She got a brief ovation from everyone in the courtroom, from the jury, both sets of lawyers, Judge Jackson and those in the gallery.

11:14 a.m.

The defense is now questioning Officer Jordan. He asks about a projectile found inside the home the next day by the family.

There were also multiple meth pipes found in the home.

11:10 a.m.

Officer Jordan says they found two shell casings at the scene of Guzman’s murder. He also said the scene was “very graphic.”

11:01 a.m.

Before first witness is called, Judge Jackson instructs jury that if during deliberations they don’t believe “beyond a resonable doubt” that Perdomo did NOT commit the additional murders, they are not allowed to consider them in Perdomo’s sentencing.

First witness is Officer Jordan, a patrol officer for Tyler Police. (Did not hear his first name)

He responded to a house where a man had been shot in a doorway. He says the man, identified as Mario Guzman, had been shot in the head and was “clearly dead.”

10:57 a.m.

“You are not going to hear any fingerprints, DNA evidence, blood evidence, witnesses, or anything other than ballistics linking Mr. Perdomo to these 4 murders.” -Defense attorney Brett Harrison

He says no one has ever been charged or arrested for them.

10:53 a.m.

“The murder of Bradley Brockman did not occur in a vaccum. It was the last in a line of 5 murders… Kristian Perdomo is a serial killer.”

10:47 a.m.

ADA Noah Coltman has begun his opening statement.

10:40 a.m.

The jury has been brought back in. But before we even start, the lawyers are meeting at Judge Jackson’s desk.

10:12 a.m.

The lawyers are ready, but we are missing a juror. It appears she had car trouble and is about 10 minutes away. They are trying to start by 10:30.

10:07 a.m.

Judge Jackson appears he is going to allow the introduction of the other murders to the jury. They were within nine days of Brockman’s murder and had same gun, same ammo and similar injuries.

It is still unclear why the Smith County District Attorney’s Office never charged Perdomo with these other crimes.

10:00 a.m.

The sentencing phase is beginning with a hearing outside the presence of the jury debating whether prosecutors can speak on the four other murders Kristian Perdomo was suspected in, but was never charged.

Defense objecting strongly saying it would be prejudicial.

Recap

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who was convicted of murder Thursday afternoon has his sentencing phase begin Friday morning. Court staff expects it to last until Wednesday, Feb. 2.

BREAKING: Kristian Perdomo has been found GUILTY of murder for killing Bradley Brockman after 40 minutes of deliberations.



No reaction from Perdomo.#KristianPerdomoTrial — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) January 27, 2022

Kristian Perdomo was found guilty of shooting Bradley Brockman in the head at a shopping center in west Tyler in December 2018 after a trial that lasted roughly two-and-a-half days.

A Smith County jury, made up of 10 women and two men, convicted Perdomo after just 40 minutes of deliberations. Perdomo has been suspected of four other killings but has never been charged.

In his closing argument, ADA Noah Coltman spoke of the large amount of evidence against Perdomo and thanked the witnesses that led to his capture.

Coltman described him wearing the outfit that witnesses described and having a receipt for the exact ammo used:

“That’s a hell of a coincidence. That’s not beyond a reasonable doubt, but it’s pretty damn close. And the evidence doesn’t stop there.”

He followed that up by saying: “And what after that? They found a gun in a secret compartment that matched the murder weapon. And what was next to it? A red bandana… Folks we have flown past a reasonable doubt at this point.”

Perdomo is facing between 5-99 years in prison for the murder. Prosecutors will likely ask for a life sentence.