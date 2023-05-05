Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – During a pursuit, several patrol cars were accidently spiked while attempting to stop a vehicle pursuit in Hopkins County.

On May 3, around 10 p.m., officials said the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Greenville PD about an ongoing pursuit that was headed eastbound on Interstate 30. The initial pursuit had been terminated as police lost sight of the Chrysler 300.

Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, officials said Cumby PD, Hopkins County SO and Sulphur Springs PD units set up spike strips along eastbound Interstate 30 in Hopkins County in an attempt to stop the Chrysler.

At some point, the Chrysler had exited the interstate and the initial spikes were unsuccessful. Unfortunately, one of the patrol units in pursuit were spiked and the official in the vehicle suffered a laceration to his hand.

Knowing there were more patrol units behind him, officials said he attempted to move the spike strip but couldn’t due to the injury to his hand and several patrol units behind him were spiked as well.

After relocating the Chrysler, officials said a second spike strip attempt proved to be successful as the Chrysler was spiked and eventually stopped at a near by 7Star Travel Center where officials were able to put the driver in custody.

The driver of the Chrysler and the passenger were arrested on a felony stop. No names have been released at this time.