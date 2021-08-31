Shelby County deputies searching for man with several felony warrants

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday they are looking for a man who has several felony warrants including engaging in organized criminal activity.

Derrick Lamarc Wyatt, 37, of Center is also wanted for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility (F-3) and a violation of parole.

Wyatt is a black man who is 6’4” and weighs 350 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The SCSO is seeking assistance of the public with locating Wyatt. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the SCSO (936) 598-5601.

“If anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or effecting escape, or warns Wyatt of impending discovery or apprehension, will be arrested and charged in accordance to Penal Code 38.05 Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a Felony 3 offense,” said the sheriff’s office.