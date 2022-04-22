SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A San Augustine man was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly led Shelby County deputies on a multi-vehicle pursuit.

Gary Smith, 19, of San Augustine was arrested by Shelby County deputies after he allegedly led multiple patrol cars on a chase after refusing to comply with a traffic stop.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Highway 84 in Joaquin. However, as the deputy initiated the stop, the driver allegedly sped up, reportedly showing no signs of stopping which sparked a pursuit down FM 139 to the East Liberty area on Highway 87.

After losing sight of the vehicle, another deputy was in the area and spotted the vehicle before it turned onto FM 2975. The vehicle then reportedly turned again on to CR 2110, where Sheriff Kevin Windham was stationed in his patrol unit at the intersection of Highway 87 in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Instead of coming to a halt, Smith allegedly plowed through the intersection, striking the sheriff’s vehicle and continued his evasion. He then reportedly turned on to Highway 87 again before turning into a driveway.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith left his vehicle and ran away through the woods. It wasn’t long after that before deputies apprehended Smith. Two sheriff’s office patrol vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

Smith was booked into the Shelby County Jail and charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer, abandoning/endangering a child, evading arrest with a vehicle and evading. His total bond for the charges has been set at $525,000.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office thanked the Center Police Department and Constable Josh Tipton for their assistance with the situation in a Facebook post.