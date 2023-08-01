SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Shelby County man was booked into jail after a man was found dead.

James Richards, 58, was arrested Monday night after Shelby County authorities allegedly found his brother dead inside a home located at 6190 FM 138 in Center. Officials said the preliminary information shows that Richards and his brother were involved in an argument “that escalated into the shooting incident.”

Richards was charged with murder and booked into Shelby County Jail.

This is a developing story. KETK will update the story as soon as more information is available.