Shelby County man arrested after deputies find 1.2 lbs. of crystal meth during traffic stop

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Center man is behind bars after a traffic stop that led to police seizing 1.2 lbs. of crystal meth.

34-year-old Jerry Akins from Center was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night on FM 2863, or Press Road.

During the stop, officials say Akins gave a false name and the deputy smelled a strong scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Because of that probable cause, the deputy searched the vehicle and found 1.2 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine in a backpack. A Smith and Wesson .357 pistol was also found in the car along with other drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.

Akins was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to ID, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Police said Akins also had outstanding warrants for the following charges: grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on misdemeanor charges out of Nacogdoches County.

He also had an outstanding warrant from San Augustine County for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge.