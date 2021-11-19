Shelby County man arrested after deputies find 1.2 lbs. of crystal meth during traffic stop

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Center man is behind bars after a traffic stop that led to police seizing 1.2 lbs. of crystal meth.

34-year-old Jerry Akins from Center was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night on FM 2863, or Press Road.

During the stop, officials say Akins gave a false name and the deputy smelled a strong scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Because of that probable cause, the deputy searched the vehicle and found 1.2 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine in a backpack. A Smith and Wesson .357 pistol was also found in the car along with other drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.

Akins was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to ID, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Police said Akins also had outstanding warrants for the following charges: grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on misdemeanor charges out of Nacogdoches County.

He also had an outstanding warrant from San Augustine County for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

  • Courtesy of Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy of Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy of Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51