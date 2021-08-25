Shelby County man wanted for murder turns himself in

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – A Deep East Texas man that has been wanted for murder the past four days turned himself in to police Wednesday morning.

Justin Earl Bennett, 25, turned himself in at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 8:40 a.m. He has been wanted since 42-year-old Delvin Bailey was shot and killed late Saturday night.

The SCSO is very grateful for this outcome. First and foremost, we extend our gratitude to the community for all the tips, leads and information that poured in concerning this situation. Thank you, Shelby County District Attorney Karren Price, for your diligence and assistance to our needs during this time. Thank you to the Center Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, and the U.S. Marshals for your dedication to our office. Thank you for assisting us with our every need and your willingness to go the extra mile when requested. Leah Chase, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Police said earlier this week that Bailey and Bennett had been in a fight at a party on CR 2225. Witnesses said that during the fight Bennett pulled out a gun and shot Bailey.