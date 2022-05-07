SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened at Borders Cemetery on County Road 1023 in Center.

Around Wednesday, May 4, groundskeepers over the property noticed that a metal carport had been removed from the property.

The carport was blue in color and had metal legs and could hold two vehicles.

“Anyone with home security surveillance in this area is asked to please review their devices for vehicle identification of the material being carried out,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

If anyone has information on the theft, they should contact Investigator Chad Hooper at the SCSO by calling 936-572-5045.