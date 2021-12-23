Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for 19-year-old from Timpson wanted for assault

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, an officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of FM 417 and FM 2694 in Shelbyville.

According to the sheriff’s office, when the officer arrived, he made contact with Gary Smith, 19, of Timpson. Authorities said Smith has an active warrant out of San Augustine County for assault. When the officer attempted to arrest Smith, he allegedly crossed a fence and ran away. He was last seen going south through a pasture off of FM 417.

Smith is described as a white male, six feet tall and weighs approximately 145 lbs with brown eyes and curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a blue hoodie underneath it with blue jeans and a baseball cap. Authorities said that Smith’s clothes were dirty.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have seen Smith or know of his whereabouts, please contact them at 936-598-5601.

The SCSO reminds the public in a Facebook post that, “If anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or effecting escape, or warns Smith of impending discovery or apprehension, will be arrested and charged in accordance to Penal Code 38.05 Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a Felony 3 offense.”