SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find two people who are wanted on felony warrants for prohibited sexual conduct. This offense means someone possibly engaged in sexual intercourse or sexual conduct with a relative in their family.

Authorities are searching for Jimmy Moore, 58, and Wanda Moore, 46, of Huxley.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact SCSO CID Lieutenant DJ Dickerson at (936) 572-0255. If people help the the Moore’s avoid arrest or harbor them, they will be charged for hindering apprehension or prosecution, which is a felony crime.