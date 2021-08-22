Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to officials.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Justin Earl Bennett.

Officials describe Bennett as a 41-year-old black male, who is 5’9″ and weighs around 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Bennett has tattoos on both forearms, scars on his left arm and left calf.

Bennett was last seen in a 2017 Black Chevrolet Malibu with Texas plate PBL9231.

Bennett is wanted for murder out of Shelby County.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is URGED to contact the SCSO by calling 936.598.5601. If the vehicle or the subject is spotted, the sheriff’s office advise to not approach and to call 911.

