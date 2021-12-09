Sheriff: 1 person reported dead, potential hostage situation in Anderson County

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of a murder and potential hostage situation in the Frankston area.

Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores said that his deputies, Texas DPS, and Palestine Police are on the scene at FM 309 near Frankston. This is a barricaded subject and a “possible hostage situation”, Flores said.

Law enforcement were alerted to the situation from a 911 call from a resident of the home, according to Flores.

The scene is still active and names of subjects are being withheld at this time. KETK has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Flores said more information will be released later.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51