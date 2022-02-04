HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday night while standing outside an apartment building, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of an apartment in northeast Houston just before 7 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. Family members were attempting to provide first aid to him.

EMS workers took him to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead. KPRC reports that the boy had gone out to the parking lot to retrieve something from his mother’s car. Moments later, gunshots were heard outside.

Witnesses told investigators that a teen black male with a short afro, a white shirt and dark sweatpants ran from the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at 713-274-9100 or 713-222-TIPS.