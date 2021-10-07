Sheriff: 14-year-old rescued in Nacogdoches County from human trafficking, 2 men arrested

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A 14-year-old girl was rescued in Nacogdoches County from human trafficking during a traffic stop, and two men were arrested, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigator stopped a blue 2008 Nissan for a traffic violation on Highway 59 South. The deputy saw two men in the front of the car and a teenager sitting in the back.

When speaking to the driver, the investigator noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The official also observed how the men were acting, and “became concerned about the female’s welfare.”

Later, law enforcement discovered the 14-year-old had been reported as a runaway out of Harrison County.

The girl was possibly being targeted in a human trafficking operation, said the sheriff’s office.

23-year-old Justin Berezi was driving the Nissan. He had an ankle monitor and was wanted for a felony warrant for failure to appear on a family violence assault charge out of Fort Bend County.

Idris Shidi, 23, was a passenger, and he was detained for misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Two Houston men were arrested for the traffic stop and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the two men were believed to be involved in human trafficking. They were possibly taking the teenage girl to the Houston area.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are working together to look into the human smuggling investigation. They are currently still examining the incident.

The Nacogdoches Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the traffic stop.