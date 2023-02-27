WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 23, Wood County officials conducted a search warrant that led to approximately 1,600 pounds of marijuana being seized, according to a release.

The search warrant was executed on County Road 1350 near the Lake Quitman area after investigators had received information of a growing operation allegedly in that area.

Once located, officials allegedly seized approximately 1,000 pounds of marijuana and arrested two Russian Nationals on the location. According to officials, one of the individuals had just crossed the border of Mexico a few weeks prior after flying into Columbia.

On Feb. 25, another search warrant was executed on County Road 1573 where Wood County officials located and seized another 600 pounds of marijuana.

Ivan Pozdeev. Photo Courtesy of Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Natalia Semenova. Photo Courtesy of Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Russell Rothe. Photo Courtesy of Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Abdil Kulseitov. Photo Courtesy of Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Gilbert Maynard. Photo Courtesy of Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Oscar Mier. Photo Courtesy of Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Marizabel Mier. Photo Courtesy of Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Camila Mier. Photo Courtesy of Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Individuals arrested on the site of CR 1350 include Ivan Pozdeev, Natalia Semenova, Russell Rothe and Abdil Kulseitov. All were arrested and charged with delivery of marijuana over 50 pounds and under 2000 pounds.

Individuals that were arrested on the CR 1573 site include Gilbert Maynard, the owner of the residence, Oscar Mier, Mirizabel Mier and Camila Mier. All subjects are from Bolivia and were arrested and charged for delivery of marijuana over 50 pounds and Under 2000 pounds.