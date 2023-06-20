UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An 18-year-old was arrested after an alleged chase with a deputy in Upshur County on Monday night.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy located a car that was allegedly involved in a pursuit from Pittsburg into Gilmer earlier on Monday.

Officials said the blue Dodge Charger was seen traveling south on Highway 155 at a “high rate of speed” near Gilmer. Deputy Matt Sartor pursued the vehicle into Big Sandy where the suspect lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 155 and Highway 80, the sheriff’s office said.

Ethon Marquist Polty, 18, of Longview, allegedly crashed into five telephone poles and a Big Sandy fire plug before the vehicle stopped.

Polty was treated at a Tyler hospital for minor injuries before being booked into the Upshur County Jail and charged with:

Evading police in a vehicle (state jail felony)

Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor B)

Unlawfully carrying a weapon (misdemeanor A)

His collective bond was set at 90,000 dollars.