Sheriff: 18-year-old wanted for child sex crimes out of Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Winnsboro man who was recently indicted by a grand jury on two felony sexual offense charges.

18-year-old Logan Rey Torres is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

He is accused of assaulting a child under 14 years old in July 2021. Investigators obtained a warrant for Torres’ arrest after he was indicted on the charges earlier this month.

He is described as 6’3″, 280 lbs. and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigator Brandan Lovell by calling 936-560-7794.