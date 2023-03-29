HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after they allegedly evaded arrest and ran into a Dollar General to hide drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, around 6 p.m., a Henderson County deputy said he witnessed a vehicle committing traffic violations as it was pulling into the Dollar General off of State Highway 31 in west Athens. Officials said the passenger of the vehicle got out and ran into the store and witnessed him attempting to hide an item on a shelf in the store.

The man was detained in the store and identified as Otis Walker. The deputy allegedly found a glass smoking pipe in the area where Walker was attempting to hide an item in the store.

Officials said that the deputy then went back to his patrol vehicle and made contact with the driver of the escape vehicle, identified as Cortney Williams.

Once both Walker and Williams were detained, officials brought out the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Valco to conduct an open air sniff test on the vehicle. Valco alerted on the vehicle which led to officials performing a search where they say they located a “a quantity of methamphetamine and scales used to weigh the drugs.”

Walker was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with previous convictions and tampering with evidence.

Williams was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals were taken to the Henderson County Jail where they are awaiting arraignment.