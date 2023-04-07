SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and a woman were arrested after a search warrant led to over 54 grams of meth, firearms and paraphernalia being seized, officials said.

On Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, along with the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office and the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a property located on Highway 147 in Center.

Officials said that the search led to 54.47 grams of methamphetamine, five firearms, a small amount of money, packaging material for distribution and scales being seized.

Photo Courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reported the arrest of Roy Jacobs, 67, and Lisa Jacobs, 61 on the scene of the crime.

Roy was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Lisa was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and both are waiting arraignment for their charges in the Shelby County Jail.