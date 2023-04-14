TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Friday after 28 grams of suspected meth seized and for growing marijuana in their home, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

The arrest took place on Armadillo Lane and Wallace said “if your coming in here to buy meth, you might want to skip this particular house, or anything else you were coming here to buy because it is now closed for business.”

Two children located on the property are being taken to Child Protective Services after the two adults on the property were taken to the Trinity County Jail.

During a Facebook Live post of their arrests Wallace said “that’s what it looks like when two people get arrested for methamphetamines in Trinity County. They get led off to jail, while their kids now have a meeting with CPS to determine their fate. Absolutely pitiful.”

The case is still under investigation.