HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Harris County deputies were shot in Katy, and the shooter is dead according to law enforcement officials.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened near the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane, a residential neighborhood according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The condition of the two deputies is unknown at the time of this writing. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed in a tweet that he was headed to an officer involved shooting on Amberfield Lane and according to Gonzalez, the suspect was also shot.

On Jan. 27, three Houston Police officers were shot by a suspect in a standoff.

This is a developing story, KETK is working to get you the latest information.