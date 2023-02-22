CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County inmate died on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Aiydasani Bryant, 21, had allegedly been complaining of medical issues to the Cherokee County Jail staff and they contacted EMS.

“While EMS was treating Bryant, it appeared that she went into cardiac arrest,” Dickson said.

According to officials, life-saving measures were performed by EMS and jail staff, and Bryant was transported to UT Health where she was pronounced dead.

Bryant was being held on a $100,000 bond at Cherokee County Jail for aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon.

Officials said that the Texas Rangers and Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit are performing an independent investigation.