SHERIFF: 3 teens found dead in Harris County home in possible double homicide, suicide

CROSBY, Texas (KETK) – The bodies of three teenagers were found in a Houston home on Tuesday afternoon and were due to a possible double homicide and suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The teenagers were found at a home in the 4500 block of Wolcek Road where a family member who lived nearby, made the discovery, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Gonzales said there were two girls possibly 17-years-old, and a boy, possibly 15-years-old, who were found with “signs of trauma.”

A weapon was confiscated from the home, but the sheriff said he could not disclose what kind it was, according to KPRC.

As of this writing, a motive is not known.

