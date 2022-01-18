SHERIFF: 3 teens found dead in Harris County home in possible double homicide, suicide

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

CROSBY, Texas (KETK) – The bodies of three teenagers were found in a Houston home on Tuesday afternoon and were due to a possible double homicide and suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The teenagers were found at a home in the 4500 block of Wolcek Road where a family member who lived nearby, made the discovery, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Gonzales said there were two girls possibly 17-years-old, and a boy, possibly 15-years-old, who were found with “signs of trauma.”

A weapon was confiscated from the home, but the sheriff said he could not disclose what kind it was, according to KPRC.

As of this writing, a motive is not known.