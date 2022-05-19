HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people were found dead in a Harris County apartment in what Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is calling an “apparent murder-suicide.”

Deputies were called to an apartment complex in northwest Harris County on Cypresswood Drive. The bodies were found just after 9 a.m.

Gonzalez said in a social media release that there is “no active threat within the complex” and the murder-suicide finding is based on “initial observations.”

No names or identifying information about anyone involved were released by the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.