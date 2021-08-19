Sheriff: 85-year-old East Texas man charged with murder after shooting neighbor

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An elderly East Texas man is behind bars and charged with murder after investigators say he shot his neighbor Wednesday.

85-year-old Huey Edward Nichols is being held in the Henderson County Jail. Records show that his bond has not yet been set.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse released in a statement that deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of CR 4811, which is northwest of Chandler near the border of Van Zandt County.

Investigators say that Nichols fired a single shot from a .38-caliber revolver through the screen door and struck the victim in the chest. After sending an initial release saying the victim was in critical condition, Sheriff Hillhouse sent a second statement minutes later that the victim had passed away.

Hillhouse said that the victim had gone to Nichols’ home to check on him. There were “no signs of forced entry or struggle, though [Nichols] said he was threatened.” The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The statement also said that the victim’s family told deputies that they regularly drop by announced to check on Nichols.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating along with Van Zandt County authorities and the Texas Rangers. Online records show that Nichols does not have a prior criminal record in Henderson County.