ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – Two bodies found earlier this month in a burned-out trailer were shot and killed before the fire, according to local investigators.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies found in Atlanta were a male and a female. According to Sheriff Larry Rowe, a forensics examination showed the man and the woman were deceased before the camper burned.

Deputies were called to the trailer in the woods off of CR 4667 south of Atlanta around 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12 and arrived to find the fire was already out. The victims were found in separate areas inside.

The sheriff’s office says neither victim has been positively identified as of yet and they are waiting on DNA comparisons.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation continues and anyone with information should contact Sgt. Investigator Sabrina Sartor at (903) 756-7511.