HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Dallas-area man is now behind bars in Henderson County after leading authorities on what they describe as a “wild chase” spanning from Athens to Wilmer, which is just outside Dallas.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, investigators spotted what they believed to be stolen vehicle near the Athens hospital area.That’s when Esequiel Hernandez, 31, of Segoville, took off in the vehicle which led to a pursuit.

Officers stated they pursued him as he drove at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic toward Corsicana on State Highway 31. Officials say he was able to evade multiple agencies who had laid down spike strips. Sheriff Hillhouse said Hernandez drove through a golf course, open pastures, and finally into a subdivision in Wilmer.

Once he stopped, officers were able to take him into custody, learning he was wanted for a parole violation. Officials say he had illegally removed his ankle monitor. Inside the vehicle, investigators found a ‘large quantity of methamphetamines’ in the driver’s seat.

“Our team does not quit,” Hillhouse said of the long pursuit.

Hernandez was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with edvading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, and a parole violation.