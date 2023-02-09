UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 8, two individuals were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a drug bust as the two allegedly tried to transfer 21.9 grams of suspected meth to each other, according to Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

The Special Investigations Unit reportedly saw a vehicle that they had received a tip about for selling narcotics in the Gladewater Area. Shortly after, they conducted a traffic stop at the Exxon located on Highway 271.

The driver allegedly gave false information about her identity as she had outstanding warrants for her arrest, officials said.

She was identified as Krystal Leeann Woods and was arrested on charges of providing false information along with her outstanding warrants. She requested that a friend come pick up her vehicle and was allowed to say goodbye to that friend.

Adam Keith Williams was the friend who came to pick up the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

While saying goodbye, Woods allegedly gave Williams a bag containing 21.9 grams of suspected meth that she had hidden in her bra leading to both being arrested, according to officials.

Photo Courtesy of Upshur County Sheriff’s Office

Woods was charged with:

Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams (First-degree felony)

Fail to ID fugitive

Tampering with evidence (Third-degree felony)

Gregg County Warrant for tampering with evidence (Third-degree felony)

U.S. Marshall Service warrant for probation violation/amphetamines

Williams was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams (Second-degree felony)

“Both remain in the Upshur County Jail where they were arraigned by Judge Potter (JP2) who set bonds for Mrs. Woods at $55,000 and Mr. Williams at $50,000.” Upshur County Sheriff’s Office