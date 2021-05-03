Sheriff: East Texas crowd beats man who opened fire on them

David Gonzalez and Juan Marinez-Cerda who were arrested after an unidentified man opened fire on a crowd. (Photos: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office)

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested with another in the hospital, who will be charged later, after he allegedly opened fire on a crowd after a horse race and they attacked him.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was at the Amaros Training Facility just east of Overton. At 7:20 p.m., two deputies saw a Hispanic male fire several shots after a race, hitting one victim in the hand.

Before deputies could reach the shooter, a crowd gathered and proceeded to assault him while also holding him down.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries. Two other people were arrested at the scene for allegedly attacking one of the deputies and another for evading arrest.

They have been identified as David Gonzalez and Juan Martinez-Cerda, respectively. The shooter’s identity will not be released until charges are formally filed against him after he is treated.