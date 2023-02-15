TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for public assistance in finding a “fugitive from justice” involved in several ongoing investigations.

Blaze Matthew Johnson is a Titus resident who is a person of interest in investigations involving burglary and theft of a firearm out of Morris County, according to a release.

Titus County officials included several photos of Johnson in a Facebook post about their search fo Johnson as “his appearance often starkly changes,” said Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo Courtesy of Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, officials ask to contact the Morris or Titus Sheriff’s Office and ask speak with a deputy.