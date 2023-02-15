TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for public assistance in finding a “fugitive from justice” involved in several ongoing investigations.

Blaze Matthew Johnson is a Titus resident who is a person of interest in investigations involving burglary and theft of a firearm out of Morris County, according to a release.

Titus County officials included several photos of Johnson in a Facebook post about their search fo Johnson as “his appearance often starkly changes,” said Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Photo Courtesy of Titus County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, officials ask to contact the Morris or Titus Sheriff’s Office and ask speak with a deputy.


