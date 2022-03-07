LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot Friday night in Longview while he was committing a burglary, according to a statement from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said that around 8 p.m. on March 4, deputies were called to a Longview home for a shooting in the 1500 block of Juanita Road.

When they arrived, they found Matthew Dillon George, a Longview native, suffering from a gunshot wound. Harrison County detectives soon figured out that he was shot “while committing burglary,” according to the statement.

The release said that the homeowner “verbally gave orders for George to leave, which he refused.” The homeowner then shot George because she was “fearing for her safety.”

George was taken to a hospital outside of Longview, where he was then taken into custody. He was booked into the Smith County Jail and Harrison County said they have plans to extradite him. He is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.

Sheriff Brandon Fletcher credited the homeowner for her actions in the shooting.

“This entire incident is an excellent example of the importance of our 2nd Amendment. I am thankful the homeowner was un-harmed but also thankful the suspect in this episode will now face his consequences through the judicial system; it could have ended a lot worse.”

