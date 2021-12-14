Sheriff: East Texas man arrested for holding woman against her will

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Yantis man is behind bars after allegedly holding a woman against her will at his apartment.

Wood County deputies responded to a home on CR 1858 north of Quitman and they learned the woman was being held by her boyfriend. The statement does not list a date when this incident occurred.

Authorities tried several times to speak to the suspect to try and defuse the situation. Eventually, 26-year-old Colton Rinks surrendered without incident.

He was charged with unlawful restraint, but the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said that more charges were pending.