Sheriff: East Texas man arrested with oxycontin pills allegedly laced with fentanyl

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday during an undercover drug operation in Van Zandt County, according to the sheriff’s office.
A statement released by Sheriff Steve Hendrix stated an investigator received a tip that a man would be driving through the county with oxycontin pills that were laced with fentanyl.
Deputies pulled over Steven Dayne Myatt for a traffic violation near Grand Saline. They conducted a search of the car and found pills inside.
The pills have been sent to a lab to confirm if they were in fact laced with fentanyl.