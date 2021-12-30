Sheriff: East Texas man arrested with oxycontin pills allegedly laced with fentanyl

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday during an undercover drug operation in Van Zandt County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A statement released by Sheriff Steve Hendrix stated an investigator received a tip that a man would be driving through the county with oxycontin pills that were laced with fentanyl.

Deputies pulled over Steven Dayne Myatt for a traffic violation near Grand Saline. They conducted a search of the car and found pills inside.

“I am serious about doing everything we can to get the drugs out of our county. Our narcotics detective is doing an awesome job and I appreciate his hard work and focused intensity. This is only the beginning.” Sheriff Steve Hendrix

The pills have been sent to a lab to confirm if they were in fact laced with fentanyl.