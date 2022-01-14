Sheriff: East Texas man charged with assault after hitting victim with gun

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – A Garrison man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone with a gun Thursday afternoon, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

33-year-old David Lawerence is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, deputies were called out to a home after reports of an assault and the victim potentially having gunshot wounds.

When they arrived, deputies found that the victim had not been shot, but rather hit with the gun at least twice. The victim was described as a 44-year-old Mount Enterprise man, but no name was released.

Davis was located after running from the scene around 2 p.m. at his home one mile away. He was arrested without further incident, according to the statement.

Garrison ISD, which was near the site of the assault, and several other local businesses were notified by deputies. The school district went under brief lockdown as a precaution.

If convicted, Davis faces up to 20 years behind bars.