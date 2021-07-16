Sheriff: East Texas man charged with murder after shooting person he was smoking meth with

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man is behind bars and charged with murder after deputies say he shot his friend while they were smoking meth.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a statement that 46-year-old Jason Charles Smalley was arrested after Stoney Conley, 32, was found dead.

The two men were allegedly smoking meth together in the 3800 block of Oakridge Estates Road, a neighborhood off HWY 31 near the outskirts of the town.

Hillhouse said the men were smoking the meth in the front seat of a car when they thought they “spotted the shadow of someone near a shed.”

Smalley allegedly ran into the home to grab a .22 caliber firearm and began shooting several rounds toward someone he could only see from the waist down.

When he approached the body, Smalley realized that it was Conley. He then left the gun in the woods next to the home and went to tell deputies.

Hillhouse said that Smalley could be facing other charges in the near future.