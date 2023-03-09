Mugshot of Jonathan Hutchison, courtesy of Henderson County Jail Records. A mugshot of Chief April Meadows was not immediately available.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The police chief and an officer with the Payne Springs Police Department have been arrested on drug charges, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Payne Springs Chief of Police April Meadows and Officer Jonathan Hutchison were arrested Thursday morning after search warrants on their homes revealed controlled substances inside, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse said that they are still investigating this case and there is no evidence at this time showing that Meadows or Hutchison took drugs previously seized by the Payne Springs Police Department, but that they were dealing them “under the pretense of their professional capacity.”

Both Meadows and Hutchison have been charged for the delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering.