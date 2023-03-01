RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A father is in custody after allegedly stabbing his son in Rusk County, the sheriff’s office said.

On March 1, at approximately 7: 30 a.m., Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a caller saying someone had been stabbed on County Road 3232. When deputies arrived, they found the victim and called EMS to the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Rusk County officials.

Deputies then arrested the father of the victim and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, officials said.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that there is no further information being released at this time.

